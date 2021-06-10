Corinth Library getting maintenance work done, but branch replacement plan still on horizon

Prairie Village residents may have noticed construction work underway recently at Corinth Library, 8100 Mission Road.

Corinth Library was closed temporarily to allow for roofing replacement work, and the branch is expected to be closed again in July for electrical maintenance work.

But Johnson County Library officials say the work being now doesn’t mean that the long-term plan to entirely replace the Corinth branch is off the table.

Plans to replace or potentially relocate the aging Corinth branch permanently are still expected to move forward in coming years.

The comprehensive library master plan, a 20-year plan approved in 2015, identified Corinth as a branch that needed to be replaced.

Laura Hunt, Johnson County Library internal communications manager, said the electrical and roofing work patrons are seeing at Corinth now is part of regular maintenance.

But she said the library is still looking at different approaches to permanently replacing the Corinth branch, including potentially relocating it to near Harmon Park as part of a prospective civic center complex.

Prairie Village put preliminary planning for the civic center on hold last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One option we are exploring is partnering with the city of Prairie Village, and that work was put on hold in 2020,” Hunt said in an email to the Shawnee Mission Post. “We are maintaining the [current] Corinth Library with an eye toward a new building in the future.”

The roofing work needed to be done due to leaks, Hunt said. Meanwhile, the electrical work was intended to begin the week of June 14, but supply chain disruptions have pushed that out to July at the earliest, she said.

As for the future of the civic center discussion, Prairie Village City Administrator Wes Jordan said that conversation remains on hold for now.

While the project was discussed as part of the city’s 2022 budget discussion, Jordan said the council did not take a vote to fund the next phase, which includes public input and site design.

Meanwhile, Johnson County Library is anticipating a pre-design study for the Corinth branch replacement project to kick off in late 2024, Hunt said.

The pre-design study would include opportunities for public input, she said, and the actual replacement project is estimated to begin in 2026.