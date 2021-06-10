Briefly Noted: Prairie Village con man sentencing hearing set for June 17 

Prairie Village con man sentencing hearing set for June 17

Joel Tucker, a Prairie Village con man, has a sentencing hearing set for June 17, the Kansas City Star reports.

Tucker pleaded guilty “to multiple counts of interstate transport of stolen money, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion,” the Star reports. Now, federal prosecutors want Tucker in prison for more than 11 years and to pay more than $8 million in unpaid taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service, the Star reports.