Briefly Noted: Two Lenexa authors make 2021 Kansas Notable Books list 

Two Lenexa authors make 2021 Kansas Notable Books list

Two Lenexa authors, Al Ortolani and Elizabeth C. Bunce, are on the 2021 Kansas Notable Books list.

State Librarian Eric Norris announced the 16th annual selection June 3 with a list of 15 books that were either written by a Kansas or about a Kansas related topic. All books were published the previous calendar year.

Ortolani’s Swimming Shelter: Poems and Bunce’s Premeditated Myrtle: A Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery both made the list. Both will be presented with a medal at the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University on Sept. 18, according to a press release.

Jewish Family Services hosting two food drives in June

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City will host a community-wide food drive from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at its Brookside East location, 425 E. 62rd St.

A second food drive takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 20, at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park.

The drive will focus on collecting granola bars, fiber bars and toilet paper. The nonprofit noted that food insecurity continues at a high level, even while pandemic restrictions are easing up. Jewish Family Services has focused on keeping both of its pantries stocked up to serve 900 families each month.

The organization relies on food drives and donations for about 50% of the products it distributes, according to a press release. Donors can also make financial contributions on the organization’s website.

Lenexa Farmers Market hosting progressive dinner in July

The Lenexa Farmers Market is hosting a progressive dinner one night in July.

The dinner takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Prepared by the hands of public market merchants, the dinner includes a four-course menu from appetizer to dessert, and features produce and goods from farmers market vendors.

