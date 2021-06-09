Overland Park hit-and-run accident leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

Overland Park police say a motorcyclist in his 30s is in critical condition following a hit-and run crash Wednesday morning.

Officer John Lacy says the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Foster Street just north of 95th Street, a block west of Metcalf.

Lacy says a motorcycle was northbound on Foster when it was T-boned by a vehicle pulling out of the parking lot of the McDonald’s on the northeast corner of Foster and 95th.

Lacy says the crash knocked the rider over and caused him to hit his head on the road. The rider was not wearing a helmet, according to Lacy.

Witnesses were able to describe the fleeing vehicle, which allowed officers to locate and stop the woman who left the scene.

The crash was also captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

“The rider was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries,” Lacy said. “We caught up with the other driver near 103rd Street and Metcalf.”

Lacy says the woman was taken in for questioning and there were no obvious signs of impairment.

“There were several witnesses to the crash who said he may have revved up the motorcycle,” Lacy said. “We don’t know how fast he was going; we’re still trying to figure all of that out.”

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information can contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.