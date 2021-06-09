Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village to get new all-inclusive playground, added parking

Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue, is gearing up for $1.6 million worth of improvements.

The 136-acre park, which opened to much fanfare in summer 2019, is entering a new phase of updates.

The latest planned improvements include:

the addition of an all-inclusive playground,

a new picnic shelter,

a new restroom

and additional off-street parking near Roe Avenue and Meadowbrook Parkway.

The work is expected to start this fall and be finished by November 2022.

Jeff Stewart, Johnson County Parks and Recreation District’s administrative services management executive director, said the $1.6 million is intended to cover the cost of constructing the picnic shelter, parking, restroom and most of the playground.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he and the city look forward to seeing more good things from Meadowbrook Park.

“By all accounts — including mine —a grand-slam home run with that park,” Mikkelson said during the June 7 city council meeting. “It’s being exceptionally well managed and used beyond our wildest imaginations.”

In its two years, Meadowbrook has become a hub for family outings, athletic competitions like pickleball, dining and organized events.

The COVID-19 pandemic did have an impact on the park over the past year, including the cancelation of a fireworks show last summer and the temporary closure of its playground area.

Timeline for improvements

JCPRD approved the use of the $1.6 million from its industrial revenue bond proceeds fund, designated for Meadowbrook Park improvements, at its April meeting, Stewart said.

Below is a look at the timeline for the park improvements, as outlined in city documents:

July: JCPRD will submit a plan to the Prairie Village planning commission. The commission meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m..

August: a permit submission and bond issue is scheduled for this time.

September: the parks and recreation district plans to award a contract.

November: construction should begin around this time and be completed one year later in November 2022.

Meadowbrook Park opened in 2019 as a public-private development, with VanTrust Real Estate owning the land.

Pickleball courts, a playground, trails, shelters and a clubhouse are just a few of the park’s current amenities.