Inside JCPRD: A disco-licious treat continues this weekend, followed by a musical-theater-murder-mystery-who-done-it!

By Tim Bair

If you love the music of ABBA, get thee to Theatre in the Park! “Mamma Mia” is in the house and plays its final performances Wednesday through Saturday this week.

Not only does the show contain just about every song you love by ABBA, but the story… oh the story… you know the one. The tale as old as time. Daughter is raised by a single mom on a Greek Isle. Daughter falls in love and is getting married. Daughter wants “dad” to walk her down the aisle (even though there really hasn’t been a dad in her life… ever!) Daughter finds Mom’s diary and learns that there may be a dad to do the walking, but it could be, well, one of three fellas. Well, what’s a girl to do? Easy… invite all three! Oh yea, and don’t tell Mom. (Of course.) You know. THAT story.

Oh, and by the way, did I mention that Mom was in a girl-group in her youth – “Donna and the Dynamos”? Well, that just adds a delightful disco beat to the entire story!

Clearly, it is a sorted tale of frolicking on the white sands of Greece laced with impending doom of some sort. I will mention that a wedding DOES happen. But who marries who? You’ll just have to sit through a bit of snappy dancing in bell bottoms and the blinding glitter of sequins to find out. But trust me, it will be worth it!

Once you’ve recovered from your ABBA flash back, you’ll want to come back and experience the delight and intrigue of “Curtains,” a hilarious musical-theater-murder-mystery-who-done-it with music and lyrics by one of the most icon musical theater writers of all time, Kander and Ebb!

Picture it… the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston’s Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of a new musical. The leading lady mysteriously dies on stage during curtain call and the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theater fan! OK, he really wants to be a star, so you can imagine what antics he gets into backstage while narrowing down the possible suspects. Never mind that he falls in love with the dead star’s understudy. Shouldn’t SHE be the prime suspect? Who knows?!

Toss in a campy English director, a cranky theater critic, a he-and-she song writing team (once married) and a European conductor (played by the show’s ACTUAL conductor) and, well, you’ve got a recipe for investigative singing and dancing hilarity.

And if you’re looking forward to July, there is that story of the girl who has trouble keeping her shoes on. Yeah, that one.

Join us. We’ll be glad to see you!