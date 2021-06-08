Taco Republic gears up for June 10 opening of new Prairie Village location

Taco Republic in Prairie Village will open on Thursday, June 10.

The new location at 4100 W. 83rd Street, at the former Arby’s in Corinth Square, has been in the works since September.

Local restaurateur Whitney VinZant owns Taco Republic, which currently operates its original location on County Line Road near Westwood. He also owns Corinth Square’s BRGR and Va Bene.

VinZant previously said in a press release that Taco Republic is “thrilled to join everybody’s favorite neighborhood and serve the Corinth Square community with our delicious street-style tacos.”

Wright Sigmund, of First Washington Realty, a national real estate firm which manages Corinth Square properties, said they’re also excited for Taco Republic to open at the outdoor pedestrian shopping center.

“We hope for families and the community to enjoy their signature delicious street-style tacos and their newly-built outdoor space to make new memories together,” Sigmund said in an email to the Shawnee Mission Post.

What’s different

Taco Republic at Corinth Square will be the restaurant’s first drive-thru concept and will feature a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio — in addition to the restaurant’s 3,500-square-foot interior.

Guests will be able to enjoy fire pits and corn hole games on the patio, according to a press release.

The Prairie Village location will also feature a drive-thru.

Fan favorite menu items like tacos, bowls and enchiladas will all be available at the new restaurant, but new margarita and mojito flights will be added to the Corinth menu.

Grand opening plans

The first 50 guests in line on Thursday, June 10, will get a customized card for a free taco every day for one year. It is limited to one card per family, and it is eligible only for dine-in customers, according to the release.

Additionally, Taco Republic is handing out 300 wristbands during the first few days of business. The wristbands will get the holder a free queso each time they eat at the restaurant in the next year.

Taco Republic in Prairie Village will be open:

Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.,

Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.,

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carryout and delivery options have a limited menu at this time, but are available.