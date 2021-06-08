Briefly Noted: Local students receive U.S. Service Academy appointments

Local students receive U.S. Service Academy appointments

Last week, Rep. Sharice Davids announced that 12 students from the Kansas Third District have successfully received their appointment to a U.S. Service Academy and will continue their education at one of the four eligible federal academies.

In a sendoff event in Overland Park on Friday afternoon, Davids presented each student with a certificate acknowledging their achievement. Additionally, Harden Boldt, U.S. Naval Academy class of 2024 from Shawnee Mission North, shared his advice for the students as they take this next step.

“Receiving an appointment to one of our nation’s service academies requires academic excellence, physical and mental toughness, and a commitment to military service,” Davids said. “As the daughter of an Army veteran, I have seen what it takes to serve our country. I have extreme confidence that these 12 talented students from the Third District will make our community proud.”

The 12 students from the Kansas Third District who received appointments include:

Luke Connelly of Olathe, St. James Academy

Taylor Ellis of Lenexa, De Soto High

Demetrius Bush of Lenexa, Olathe North

Zachary Meyer of Overland Park, St. Thomas Aquinas

James Stubbers of Leawood, Blue Valley North

Carolyn Thurlby of Overland Park, Blue Valley Northwest

Quintin Wright of Overland Park, Blue Valley

Sam Arrick of Lenexa, Olathe Northwest

Zachary Keal of Lenexa, Mill Valley High

Isaiah Gavin of Overland Park, St. Thomas Aquinas

Matthew Ronnebaum of Overland Park, Blue Valley West

Zachary Alvarado of Shawnee, Christ Preparatory Academy

Lenexa acquiring private property for several projects

The city of Lenexa is acquiring private property for several city infrastructure projects, including for roadway improvements, storm drainage upgrades and flooding mitigation.

The Lenexa City Council on May 18 voted 7-0 to approve three resolutions that declare it necessary to appropriate private property for public improvements. Councilmember Joe Karlin was absent. These projects include:

Construction of the Little Mill Creek Trail Tunnel near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

Improvements at the intersection of 95th Street and Loiret Boulevard

Improvements in the area of 99th Street and Clare Road

Additionally, the city council on June 1 voted 7-0 to approve an easement to access the area under the BNSF railroad through Old Town. The city needs to replace an 8-inch storm sewer pipe with a 24-inch pipe to handle flooding mitigation issues. Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent.

The city council that same day also voted 7-0 to approve a resolution declaring it necessary to acquire easements and rights-of-way to make storm drainage improvements in the areas along 109th Street, College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.

Prairie Village approves $16,000 contract for shelter at Taliaferro Park

The Prairie Village City Council Monday evening approved a design agreement with BBN Architects for a custom park shelter at Taliaferro Park.

BBN will design a replacement shelter and repair a retaining wall on the northern edge of the shelter, according to city documents. The design agreement is for $16,561.