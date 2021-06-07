Updates from Johnson County Community College: Enrollment is open for summer and fall

Normal campus operations have officially resumed at JCCC, including in-person events and an increased number of face-to-face classes. Additionally, we have adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding face coverings and social distancing – masks are no longer required on campus.

“We have come a long way over the course of the past year. The College has been gradually taking steps in anticipation of the updated guidance from the CDC, and we feel confident in the measures we have put in place and actions taken to date,” said Chris Gray, Vice President, Strategic Communications & Marketing. “We look forward to seeing and hearing the vibrancy of life back on campus from our students, community members and employees.”

We will maintain many on-campus safety measures from this past year including enhanced cleaning protocols, heightened air filtration systems, temperature-check stations and vaccination opportunities for employees and students.

Summer session kicks off

Summer classes begin today for the full 8-week session and the first 4-week session. A second 4-week session of summer classes starts in July. Students may enroll in classes up until the first day the class meets. Here are a few benefits of taking summer classes at JCCC:

Work ahead : Get ahead – and stay ahead – by making the most of summer break.

: Get ahead – and stay ahead – by making the most of summer break. Increased flexibility : We will continue to offer online, on-campus and hybrid course delivery options.

: We will continue to offer online, on-campus and hybrid course delivery options. Cost effective: We strive to maintain affordable tuition rates. Take advantage of our summer schedule without breaking the bank.

Undecided on summer session? Plan early for fall semester! Enrollment is open and the first day of classes is August 23.

Upcoming events

We look forward to expanding our events calendar and welcoming the community back to campus. Check out what we currently have in store:

Eat, Drink, Play – “V is for Victory” with Opus 76 Quartet

The Midwest Trust Center invites you to create a date night at home with lively chamber music and a recipe from one of JCCC’s chefs! The show premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and will be available on demand until July 1. Learn more and purchase tickets.

Juneteenth Celebration – A Conversation with Award-Winning Author Ilyasah Shabazz

To kick off JCCC’s Juneteenth Celebration, we’re hosting a virtual presentation by renowned City University of New York (CUNY) professor and daughter of Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz on Monday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. Get the details and RSVP to receive the event link.

‘Evocations’ – Celebrating the Nerman’s Collection

See dozens of “new to view” works in three of the first-floor galleries of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art now through the end of the year. “Evocations” addresses the Museum’s long commitment to diversity, with major works by African-American, Latinx, Native American, LGBTQ and women artists. This free exhibition is open by appointment, learn more on the Nerman Museum website.

Explore our summer and fall class schedules

Now is the perfect time for both new and returning students to explore classes at JCCC. Enroll today!