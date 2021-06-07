‘Burners on’ — Stroud’s Express opens in Mission, will focus on carryout and delivery

Stroud’s Express, the spin-off of the well-known Stroud’s Fried Chicken restaurant, is now open for business in Mission.

The KC Hopps restaurant group, which owns the Stroud’s franchise, is rolling out the new “express” concept in both Mission and Lee’s Summit.

The Mission location takes over the space formerly occupied by Lucky Brewgrille in the Mission Mart Shopping Center, 5405 Johnson Drive, which closed last year, in part, due to the economic impacts brought on by COVID-19.

A Facebook announcement for the Mission location says the restaurant is “softly opening,” though signage and other Facebook posts encourage patrons to come in and order.

“We have the burners on and the people are cookin’,” Stroud’s Express’ Facebook post reads. “We are opening softly because that’s what we do. We don’t rush perfection, we don’t rush tradition.”

Bethany Neal, KC Hopps vice president, said in an email to the Shawnee Mission Post that a grand opening will be announced soon and reiterated employee training at the new location is still ongoing during the soft opening.

Stroud’s Express will serve some versions of the signature dishes KC area foodies will recognize, including the three-piece, pan-fried chicken dinner.

But the Express locations will have no dine-in option. They will focus on fulfilling pick-up, curbside, carryout and delivery orders.

Other fan favorites on the menu include chicken bites, chicken fried steak and gizzards.

Stroud’s Express is not too far from the former Stroud’s restaurant at 4200 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.

That location closed in 2019 after a 10-year run “to make way for a new development,” according to the restaurant at that time.

Now, 4200 Shawnee Mission Parkway is turning into a multi-tenant building with a Starbucks anchor. Once completed, patrons will pay an additional 1.5% sales tax as part of the developer’s 22-year Community Improvement District petition.

Downtown Mission now has an abundance of chicken-eating options.

Next door to the Stroud’s Express is the Mission location for The Peanut, famous for their chicken wings.

Meanwhile, Lawrence-based favorite Jefferson’s has begun work renovating a former dry cleaners across Johnson Drive to turn into a Wing Stand by Jefferson’s.

And a few blocks west on Johnson Drive, San Antonio-based Wing Stop opened a new franchise in January, very near a Slim Chickens which opened in 2019.