What do you want Merriam City Council candidates talking about as they seek your vote?

Last Tuesday, June 1, marked the filing deadline for candidates seeking local offices this year — and there is one contested Merriam City Council race on the ballot for August’s primary:

In Ward 2, Amy Rider, Nancy Hammond and Richard Rick Gendvil are squaring off for the seat of current city councilmember Brian Knaff, who is not seeking re-election.

Ward 2 runs north-south between 51st Street and 63rd Street, bounded by Switzer Road on the west and Antioch Road on the east.

Here’s a link to a map laying out the Merriam City Council wards.

What should Merriam City Council candidates be talking about during the campaign?

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be working to foster an ongoing dialogue between these candidates and the citizens they seek to represent about the issues that are facing Merriam and how they might address them on the governing body.

As the Post has done since our founding in 2010, we’ll be putting together questionnaires and hosting in-person forums for candidates based on the input we get from you, our readers.

One of the main goals of this process is to make sure that local residents know who the candidates are and where they stand before heading to the polls to cast their votes.

But it’s about more than that: It’s about helping citizens reclaim a voice in the debate about how our local governments work and what they should be focused on.

Too often, we believe, political parties, sharply ideological think tanks and campaign operatives end up setting the agenda for the issues that dominate election season coverage.

We see it as our role to elevate issues that are most important to everyday Shawnee Mission residents — taxpayers who want to ensure our resources are being used efficiently and effectively, citizens who want to make sure their elected officials are accountable for the things they say and do.

So, Merriam: What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?

We’re listening.