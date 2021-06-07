Briefly Noted: Ex-Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy charged with rape

Former Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy charged with rape

Johnson County prosecutors have charged a former Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy with one count of rape and aggravated sodomy, the Kansas City Star reports.

The charges against Chad Edward Jennings come more than a year after the reported date of the alleged crime.

Jennings was still a sheriff’s deputy when the crime allegedly occurred on May 1, 2020.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Valdez told the Star Jennings’ employment was “terminated for violating, during an internal investigation, professional standards.” Valdez confirmed Jennings’ firing was related to the rape investigation, which was conducted by Olathe Police.

Jennings worked for the sheriff’s department for nearly nine years.

Jennings’ bond was set at $100,000, which he posted and was released Thursday. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 1.

Roeland Park city-wide garage sale map sign ups due June 7

Map sign-ups for the city of Roeland Park’s city-wide garage sale are due on June 7.

Residents are allowed to have a garage sale without a permit on the weekend of June 10. The city is creating a map with a list of houses hosting a sale. Those who are participating in the garage sale do not need to submit their address, but the intent is for the map to serve as a guide for shoppers.

Foundation for USD 232 in De Soto hosts inaugural golf tournament fundraiser

The USD 232 Education Foundation is hosting its inaugural Swinging FORE Education Golf Tournament to help raise funds for the organization.

The golf tournament takes place Tuesday, June 8, at the Shawnee Golf & Country Club. Tournament details and registration information are available here.