Shawnee Police investigate after 3 men flee from crashed car near 69th and Nieman

Shawnee Police continue to investigate after three people ran from a car following a non-injury crash on Nieman Road early Friday evening.

Officers were called to 69th Street and Nieman Road for a reported armed disturbance just before 5:30 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers were advised that three men ran from a car after a crash on Nieman Road. One of those men was reportedly armed with a rifle.

At least one of the men ran through a backyard.

The car was abandoned on 69th Terrace just west of Nieman Road.

According to recorded radio traffic, one officer arrived in the area and attempted to contact a man near 71st Street and Flint Street. The man ran from the officer into another backyard.

Police confirm one person was taken into custody in the neighborhood, while two others had not been identified or located.

Officers set a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhoods as a police K-9 unit searched the area. The search lasted about an hour. No other suspects were located.

After the search, officers could be seen removing and photographing power tools and automotive electronics from the suspect vehicle’s back seat.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.