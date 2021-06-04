SMSD News: Free meals available to children this summer

Hunger does not take a vacation in the summertime. That is why free Pick Up and Go meals will be provided this summer to all children ages 1 to 18, at four school sites in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). Both breakfast and lunch meals will be included.

Pick Up and Go meals are funded entirely by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of their Summer Meals Program.

Time and Dates:

Pick up days will be on Mondays and Thursday

Time of pick up: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

June 3 to July 29, 2021 (closed July 5, 2021 for the holiday)

Location(s):

Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant Street, Overland Park

East Antioch Elementary, 7342 Lowell Avenue, Overland Park

Rosehill Road Elementary, 9801 Rosehill, Lenexa

Shawanoe Elementary,11230 W. 75th Street, Shawnee

Pick Up and Go meals will include both breakfast and lunch:

Monday (3 days of meals) and Thursday (4 days of meals)

Hot lunch entrées will be provided on the day of pick up

No advance ordering is needed.

Juice is included with each breakfast meal. Milk will be offered for breakfast and lunch.

Children must be present to receive meals. Families are encouraged to contact Food Services for a voucher if special circumstances prevent a child from being present.

Here are some instructions for pick up:

Meals will be available for pick up outside the school front drive.

Meals will be placed on a table for individual pick up.

Adults accompanying children may pick up the meals for each child without all children needing to exit a vehicle.

Please follow social distancing and wear a mask when coming to the table.

Meals are prepared by SMSD Food Services staff and distributed following food safety and sanitary practices.

Meals are available to anyone ages 1-18. Children receiving free meals do not have to be students in the SMSD.

SMSD will offer free, in-person lunch to students enrolled in the Summer Academy, Summer Enrichment, and Extended School Year programs. Lunch is available only to students enrolled in these programs. The free lunches, funded entirely by USDA, will provide a hot entrée with a choice of side dishes.

Additional information and menus are available here: https://www.smsd.org/about/departments/food-service/summer-meals. Menus are subject to change due to food availability.

Please contact the Food Services Department with any questions at 913-993-9710 or foodservice@smsd.org.

The Shawnee Mission School District is an equal opportunity provider.