Prairie Village couple opens OurHouseKC on 39th Street, complete with cafe, roof-top patio

Maggie and Joe Zahner’s dream is finally coming true.

With decades of restaurant experience between them, the Zahners began looking for a restaurant space before the pandemic.

Now, the Prairie Village couple is opening OurHouseKC, an American-style restaurant, on Friday, June 4, at 1815 W. 39th Street, in Kansas City, Mo., along the busy corridor near KU Medical Center often referred to as “restaurant row.”

The Zahners say OurHouseKC is intended to be an experience, and as such, will feature live music and a cafe in addition to dining service.

The restaurant and cafe combo is intended to be a welcoming environment for all — especially families. The entire Zahner family played a role in developing OurHouseKC, they say.

“Not only did our [young] kids help create the menu, they inspired the concept,” Maggie said in a press release. “We saw the need for great food, drinks and music that the entire family could enjoy and wanted to craft that space for our family, and yours.”

The Zahners had already been planning to emphasize curbside and to-go orders, even before the pandemic. There’s also a rooftop patio and a full bar at OurHouseKC.

Customers can expect to see handcrafted drinks, pastries and grab-and-go meals at the cafe space.

A full menu can be found online here. Some featured items include a burnt end stew pot pie, quinoa bowls and personalized pasta.

“The menu is inspired by our love of smoked meats and homestyle fare,” Joe Zahner said. “You’ll see the inspiration run throughout the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, with featured items like burnt end French dip sandwich or the KC cheesesteak.”

OurHouseKC is open:

Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,

and Sunday from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

The cafe is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.