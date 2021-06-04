Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian food chain to open Overland Park location in old KFC at 75th and Metcalf

Mo’ Bettahs, a Hawaiian cuisine restaurant based in Utah, is planning to open several new locations in the Kansas City area, including in the old Kentucky Fried Chicken at 75th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food earlier this month filed a food service permit application with the city of Overland Park. Cullen Magariel with Overland Park-based Rubenstein Real Estate Company confirmed the restaurant’s plans.

A Mo’ Bettahs’ representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

The Kansas City Star reported that the restaurant has an opening planned for late October at 7006 W. 75th St. KFC closed its location at 75th and Metcalf in late 2020.

The chain is planning to open another location in Olathe, with a total of six KC-area locations operating by the end of 2022, the Star reports.

Restaurants styling themselves after traditional Hawaiian culinary favorites have exploded in the Kansas City region in recent months.

Mo’ Bettah’s entry into the Kansas City market follows significant growth of another Hawaiian cuisine chain, Belton, Mo.-based Hawaiian Bros, which now have five metro franchises, including locations in Shawnee and Overland Park.

A third Hawaiian Bros is planned for Sonoma Plaza Lenexa, as well.

Mo’ Bettahs’ menu features a variety of options, including steak teriyaki, pulehu chicken, kalua pig and shrimp tempura.