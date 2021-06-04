Free donuts and hamburgers — These KC-area businesses are offering deals for vaccinated customers

Fully vaccinated and ready to get out?

With COVID-19 numbers in Johnson County and around the Kansas City area continuing their decline, some businesses are offering deals and discounts for customers who can prove they’re vaccinated.

At the same time, many businesses are still encouraging safety measures and asking customers to wear masks and maintain social distance. And some employers and organizations, like Johnson County Community College, are offering vaccine incentives to staff in hopes of returning to normalcy sooner.

The Shawnee Mission Post called around to local businesses to see if they’re offering any deals for vaccinated customers.

Several said they liked the idea but with the economic hit from the past year couldn’t afford to offer such discounts at this time, but there were a few metro businesses and national chains we found with ongoing specials for vaccinated customers.

The arcade and bar on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Mo., is offering guests 20 free arcade tokens with proof of vaccination in what they are calling the, “Tokens for Poke’ns” program.

“We want to thank everyone for taking this step to help keep our community safe,” David Hayden, Up-Down’s communications manager said. “Offering tokens as a token of our appreciation seemed like a natural fit.”

Customers will need to provide proof of vaccination (like a vaccine card) to get the 20 free tokens. The promotion will run through summer.

Masks and social distancing are still required at Up-Down, which operates locations in seven Midwestern cities.

Kansas City’s Major League Soccer franchise says it plans to offer 30% off merchandise purchased in-stadium at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., for those who are vaccinated at a June match still yet to be determined.

So, if you’re vaccinated and want to show your support of SKC, this may be the time to cash in.

The iconic Kansas City burger joint is offering buy-one-get-one-free hamburgers to those who can show their vaccination card.

“Westport Flea Market has supported schools, health care, and first responder organizations throughout the pandemic and we will continue to do so,” Westport Flea Market owner Joe Zwillenberg said.

The offer will run until the end of 2021 and is available for dine-in customers only.

Do you love doughnuts? Are you able to show proof you’re vaccinated?

Then you’re eligible to receive an original glazed doughnut at any Krispy Kreme through the end of the year. The promo stipulates: one doughnut per customer.

But on Friday, June 4 — National Doughnut Day — the chain will offer TWO free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.

Krispy Kreme has two Johnson County locations: in Merriam at 8805 Shawnee Mission Parkway, and in Overland Park at 10390 Metcalf Avenue.

Office Depot is offering free lamination for anyone who would like to preserve their vaccination card.

It may not be the most glamorous deal but could be a good way to make sure your vaccine card survives the rigors of what promises to be an active summer.

Office Depot also owns Office Max, and there are two Johnson County locations: the Office Max in Merriam Town Center, 5830 Antioch Road, and an Office Depot in Overland Park, 10551 Metcalf Avenue.