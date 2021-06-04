Briefly Noted: Overland Park named best place in U.S. to raise a family

Overland Park named best place in U.S. to raise a family

Overland Park has been named by WalletHub as this year’s best place to raise a family. The city achieved this top ranking for its high median income and affordability.

Overland Park has earned the title five years in a row as of 2019. But WalletHub, a personal finance website, did not publish the report last year.

The median family income in Overland Park is $119,957 — 3.5 times higher than that in Newark, New Jersey.

Overland Park also ranked fourth for the most affordable housing, trailing behind Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Akron, Ohio, and Pittsburgh. It ranked third for having the lowest percentage of families living in poverty.

[This Kansas City suburb is named best place in the country to raise a family — The Kansas City Star]

Summer to-go meals for all children start June 3

The Shawnee Mission School District is providing free meals, as funded by USDA’s Summer Meals Program, to all children ages 1 to 18 at four school sites in the district. This includes breakfast and lunch meals.

Time and dates:

Time of pick up: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 3 – July 29, 2021 (closed July 5 for holiday)

Pick up on Mondays and Thursdays

Locations:

Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant St., Overland Park

East Antioch Elementary, 7342 Lowell, Overland Park

Rosehill Elementary, 9801 Rosehill, Lenexa

Shawanoe Elementary,11230 W 75th St., Shawnee

To-go meals include breakfast and lunch:

Monday (3 days of meals) & Thursday (4 days of meals)

Hot lunch entrée provided on day of pick up.

No advance ordering needed.

Children must be present to receive meals. Contact Food Services for a voucher if special circumstances prevent child from being present. Food Services can be reached at 913-993-9710 or foodservice@smsd.org.

Other need to know information:

Meals will be available for pick up outside the school front drive.

Meals will be placed on a table for individual pick up.

Adult accompanying children may pick up the meals for each child without all children needing to exit a vehicle.

Please follow social distancing and wear a mask when coming to the table.

Meals are prepared by District Food Services staff and distributed following food safety and sanitary practices.

Meals available to anyone ages 1-18. Do not have to be students in the district.

Shawnee Mission will also offer free, in-person lunch to students enrolled in the Summer Academy, Summer Enrichment and Extended School Year programs. The free lunches, funded entirely by USDA, will provide a hot entrée with choice of side dishes.

Menus and additional information are available here. Menus are subject to change due to availability.

Prairie Village lap, adult pools temporarily closed for repairs

Beginning June 4, the adult and lap pools at the Prairie Village pool will be closed for repairs, according to a city tweet.

The way piping and filtration systems were built, the two pools function as one and there is a leak, according to the tweet. The leisure and wading pools, diving well and slides will all remain open.

It is unclear how long the pools will be closed, but arrangements for the swim and dive teams have been made, according to the tweet.