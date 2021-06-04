Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Giving back – a look at our favorite Kansas City charities

By Andrew Bash

What does the word charity mean to you? For me, it centers on providing generosity and assistance to those in need. We are so fortunate that our city is home to many virtuous and worthy organizations. This week, I am spotlighting three that are closest to our hearts.

VCP

Veterans Community Project is an outstanding organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Mo., who are resolute to repair a broken system that left their brothers and sisters in arms behind.

The Veteran Outreach Center provides solutions to many problems that Veterans face, regardless of service duration or discharge status. From assisting with the VA, to financial counseling to employment, if you have taken the oath to defend our Constitution, all services are free.

Everyone needs a home. The VCP Village is built by Veterans for Veterans. This special community is made up of tiny homes combined with invaluable services to provide homeless Veterans with a private and safe place as they transition to permanent housing. These heroes are also provided with case management services, counseling, and mentorship. For more information and to learn about their recent expansion, visit: Tiny Houses for Homeless Veterans | Veterans Community Project

The Children’s Place

Did you know a child is abused or neglected every 36 seconds and dies from abuse or neglect every six hours? The Children’s Place is working tirelessly to change this. Since its inception in 1978, The Children’s Place has centered its focus on the needs of the youngest survivors of abuse, trauma, and neglect: children. The Children’s Place works to rebuild and restore childhoods and puts their focus on healing for the children as well as their families. They place a strong emphasis on Cultural Competency and Diversity ensuring that a safe environment is always present for all.

Their belief that each child has a voice, has lauded them accreditation from The Joint Commission and The National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). To donate or volunteer go to The Children’s Place (childrensplacekc.org).

NourishKC

NourishKC works to create food security in our community and affect systemic change in the emergency food service arena. The organization is comprised of 3 programs: the Kansas City Community Kitchen (KCCK), Food Rescue Program and a Culinary Training Program. At NourishKC, they believe that food is a basic human right, and they provide food choices with dignity in mind. Chosen meals are served to their guests fresh and nutritious – no questions asked! In 2020, the KCCK served almost 88,000 meals. In the last year alone, the Food Rescue Program has saved over 500,000 pounds of usable food from waste. For information on any of their programs and how you can help, visit NourishKC.org/

Giving back is incredibly important, and these organizations need your help now more than ever before. If you are searching for a way to be of service to our community, I encourage you to do so. They will be grateful to have you and I guarantee that you will be better for it.

