What do you want Lenexa City Council candidates to be talking about as they seek your vote?

Tuesday marked the filing deadline for candidates seeking local offices this year — and there are two contested races for Lenexa City Council seats on the ballot.

Those contested races include:

Ward 3, where incumbent Corey Hunt faces challengers Gael A. Wheeler, Laura Hill and Melanie Arroyo;

and Ward 4, where residents Craig K. Denny, Hophine Bwosinde and Scott Callaway will compete currently held by Councilmember Mandy Stuke, who is not running for reelection.

In addition, incumbents Joe Karlin and Bill Nicks are up for re-election in Wards 1 and 2, respectively, and are not facing challengers.

Here’s a link to a map laying out the Lenexa City Council wards.

What should Lenexa City Council candidates be talking about during the campaign?

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be working to foster an ongoing dialogue between these candidates and the citizens they seek to represent about the issues that are facing Lenexa and how they might address them on the governing body.

As the Post has done since our founding in 2010, we’ll be putting together questionnaires and hosting in-person forums for candidates based on the input we get from you, our readers.

One of the main goals of this process is to make sure that local residents know who the candidates are and where they stand before heading to the polls to cast their votes.

But it’s about more than that: It’s about helping citizens reclaim a voice in the debate about how our local governments work and what they should be focused on.

Too often, we believe, political parties, sharply ideological think tanks and campaign operatives end up setting the agenda for the issues that dominate election season coverage.

We see it as our role to elevate issues that are most important to everyday Shawnee Mission residents — taxpayers who want to ensure our resources are being used efficiently and effectively, citizens who want to make sure their elected officials are accountable for the things they say and do.

So, Lenexa: What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?

Email us your ideas here. Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter. Give us a call.

We’re listening.