Tatsu’s French Restaurant in Prairie Village to close after 41 years in business

Tatsu’s French Restaurant is closing its doors for good, wrapping up a 41-year run in Prairie Village.

The restaurant in Somerset Plaza along 90th Street will permanently close on Sunday, June 13, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Tatsu Arai, chef and owner, opened what started as a French pastry and lunch shop in 1980, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Due to customer interest, the restaurant later expanded to serve dinner. Now, Arai says he is ready to retire, according to an outgoing message on the restaurant’s answering machine.

“Our restaurant will cease operations as Tatsu explores his retirement,” the message said. “Thank you for 41 years of your patronage.”

Customers responded to Tatsu’s Facebook announcement in the comments section, sharing memories and well wishes.

Many said they’ll miss the restaurant’s “fine food and fine people,” and others are planning their final Tatsu’s French Restaurant dinners over the next week-and-a-half.

Tatsu’s is known by many for its signature French hors d’oeuvres, including fresh sea scallops for lunch and escargots for dinner.

Entrees include foie de veau, or veal liver, and margret de canard, or roasted, boneless duck breast. The menu also features a number of dessert options like chocolate mousse and tiramisu.

The restaurant ended lunch service in February, citing “business and staffing issues.”

The restaurant will be open for dinner through June 12.

Dinner hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arai could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.