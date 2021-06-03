34 students from Johnson County win prestigious National Merit Scholarships

Another group of college-bound Johnson County students got some good news this week.

Thirty-four students from Johnson County learned Wednesday they had won prestigious National Merit Scholarships this year.

They’re among more than 3,100 scholarship winners nationwide who were selected from a list of roughly 16,000 finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this latest round of scholarship winners on June 2. In a previous round announced in May, 19 Johnson County students won scholarships.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the students’ educational institution that is financing the scholarship, according to a news release.

This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Another group of winners will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.

Here’s the list of local student winners announced June 2:

Shawnee Mission School District

Michael Kouri , Lenexa — Shawnee Mission Northwest — probable career field: computer science, Missouri University of Science and Technology

, Lenexa — Shawnee Mission Northwest — probable career field: computer science, Missouri University of Science and Technology Zachary D. Wallenburg , Lenexa — Shawnee Mission West — probable career field: law (intellectual property), University of Nebraska-Lincoln

, Lenexa — Shawnee Mission West — probable career field: law (intellectual property), University of Nebraska-Lincoln Emilie Liljegren, Overland Park — Shawnee Mission East — probable career field: biochemistry, University of Southern California

USD 232 in De Soto

John M. Fraka, Shawnee — Mill Valley High — probable career field: electrical engineering,University of Kansas

Blue Valley Schools

Charles K. Gambill , Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

, Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Damon J. Henderson , Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: engineering,Brigham Young University

, Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: engineering,Brigham Young University Lauren F. Herrington , Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: medicine, Texas Christian University

, Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: medicine, Texas Christian University Carson S. Schmidt , Leawood — Blue Valley High — probable career field: computer science, University of Florida

, Leawood — Blue Valley High — probable career field: computer science, University of Florida Lucas F. Seeley , Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: physics, University of Oklahoma

, Leawood — Blue Valley North — probable career field: physics, University of Oklahoma Arul S. Sethi , Leawood — Blue Valley High — probable career field: electrical engineering, University of Kansas

, Leawood — Blue Valley High — probable career field: electrical engineering, University of Kansas Braden M. Webb , Leawood —Blue Valley North — probable career field: computer science, Wichita State University

, Leawood —Blue Valley North — probable career field: computer science, Wichita State University Rayyan Abid , Overland Park — Blue Valley West — probable career field: medicine, Case Western Reserve University

, Overland Park — Blue Valley West — probable career field: medicine, Case Western Reserve University Genevieve E. Ansay , Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: chemical engineering, University of Chicago

, Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: chemical engineering, University of Chicago Addison A. Barnes , Overland Park — Blue Valley West — probable career field: kinesiology, University of Kansas

, Overland Park — Blue Valley West — probable career field: kinesiology, University of Kansas Brian R. Garretson , Overland Park — Blue Valley North — probable career field: physics, University of Kansas

, Overland Park — Blue Valley North — probable career field: physics, University of Kansas Nicole M. Harrison , Overland Park — Blue Valley West — probable career field: information systems management, University of Oklahoma

, Overland Park — Blue Valley West — probable career field: information systems management, University of Oklahoma Sneha M. Jacob , Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: biomedical engineering, University of Minnesota

, Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: biomedical engineering, University of Minnesota Yuwen H. Li , Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: aerospace engineering, University of Kansas

, Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: aerospace engineering, University of Kansas Emma C. McClure , Overland Park — Blue Valley High — probable career field: biomedicine, University of Kansas

, Overland Park — Blue Valley High — probable career field: biomedicine, University of Kansas Ankith R. Sheshappa , Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: aerospace engineering, University of Oklahoma

, Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: aerospace engineering, University of Oklahoma Joseph J. Valenti, Overland Park — Blue Valley Northwest — probable career field: finance, University of Kansas

Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas

Erin M. Garr , Lenexa — Bishop Miege High — probable career field: surgical medicine, Stony Brook University

, Lenexa — Bishop Miege High — probable career field: surgical medicine, Stony Brook University John Patrick L. Respeliers, Overland Park — St. Thomas Aquinas High — probable career field: civil engineering, University of Kansas

Olathe Public Schools

Quintin W. McCoach , Lenexa — Olathe Northwest — probable career field: aerospace engineering, University of Kansas

, Lenexa — Olathe Northwest — probable career field: aerospace engineering, University of Kansas Shane E. McIntosh , Olathe — Olathe Northwest — probable career field: nuclear engineering, Kansas State University

, Olathe — Olathe Northwest — probable career field: nuclear engineering, Kansas State University Dawson A. Wright , Olathe — Olathe Northwest — probable career field: chemical engineering, University of Kansas

, Olathe — Olathe Northwest — probable career field: chemical engineering, University of Kansas Michelle J. Chen , Overland Park — Olathe North — probable career field: computer science, University of Kansas

, Overland Park — Olathe North — probable career field: computer science, University of Kansas Trisha Nair, Overland Park — Olathe North — probable career field: medicine, University of Kansas

Rockhurst High

Joshua P. Frerker , Leawood — probable career field: mechanical engineering, University of Kansas

, Leawood — probable career field: mechanical engineering, University of Kansas Braden E. Schleicher, Leawood — probable career field: engineering, University of Texas at Dallas

Homeschool

Samuel W. Riddle , Overland Park — probable career field: management, University of Alabama

, Overland Park — probable career field: management, University of Alabama Leo T. Murry, Spring Hill — probable career field: engineering, University of Kansas

Notre Dame de Sion Schools of Kansas City