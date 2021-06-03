As Mission Gateway delays continue, here’s a timeline of how we got here

Mission Gateway, the $225 million development at the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue, is something the city and its residents have been waiting on for more than 15 years.

The lot has been vacant since the Mission Center Mall closed in 2005 and demolished the following year.

New York-based Cameron Group LLC has owned the property since then, but no project has been successfully completed in the years since, due to a number of reasons.

In the last year, economic impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have put a stop to construction of the Mission Gateway project.

And more recently, the future of the city of Mission’s development agreement with Cameron — which includes a series of tax incentives — has been jeopardized because Cameron principal Tom Valenti failed to pay $356,000 in annual real estate taxes for the project that were due on May 10.

The Post has reported on Mission Gateway for years.

Here’s a look at some of our past reporting detailing how the long-planned mixed-use development has, so far, never come together: