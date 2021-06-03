More than $18M still available to help Johnson County residents with rent, utilities

As Johnson County residents recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdowns, assistance with paying rent and utilities is still available.

United Community Services of Johnson County, a local nonprofit, recently shared information about the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program, which still has more than $18 million in funds for rental and utility assistance that are available to support Johnson County residents.

Households can be eligible for up to one year of rental assistance through KERA, including for past due and future payments, and/or up to one year of late or past due utilities.

More information about who qualifies and how to apply can be found here.

Additionally, the city of Mission has its own housing assistance program, which is designed to help residents economically impacted by COVID-19 by offering rental or mortgage assistance. Eligible recipients must meet certain criteria to receive one month’s rental assistance.

More information on Mission’s housing assistance program is available by calling Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas’ Overland Park Family Support Center at (913) 384-6608.

Learn more about Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program

Landlords and tenants apply together via an online process. Tenants can click here to apply. Landlords can click here to register.

If approved, the landlord or utility service provider receives funds directly from the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program and applies those funds to the tenant’s account.

Tenants must not have received assistance from other sources for the same costs and time period for which they are requesting assistance through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program, according to the program’s website.

Anyone needing helping filling out the application can call or email the following agencies: