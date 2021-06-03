Briefly Noted: Olathe’s 119th Street bridge over Interstate 35 closed for 90 days 

Olathe’s 119th Street bridge over Interstate 35 closed for 90 days

The 119th Street bridge over Interstate 35 in Olathe closed on June 1.

The bridge will remain closed for 90 days as part of the ongoing construction of I-35. Left turn access on and off the interstate will be restricted, but right turns will still be available, according to the city’s website.

The $25.4 million improvement project doesn’t stop at the bridge. It will also address the Renner Boulevard congestion and I-35 ramp congestion.