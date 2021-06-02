Briefly Noted: The Salvation Army in Olathe raising funds for food pantry

The Salvation Army in Olathe raising funds for food pantry

The Salvation Army in Olathe has launched an online campaign to raise $10,000 for the Olathe Corps Food Pantry.

Amy Warren, resource development manager for The Salvation Army Kansas Western Missouri Division, said the food pantry is typically supported by fundraising events throughout the year. However, those were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the corps launched an online fundraiser to make up for the losses.

The Olathe Corps Food Pantry has raised about $1,300 so far.

“About 200 Johnson County residents frequent the pantry each month,” Warren said. “It’s important to the corps to keep the shelves stocked with healthy food, and that is exactly what this fundraiser supports.”

Mission Business District to host fitness event June 2

The Mission Business District is hosting Fitness in the District on June 2.

Every Wednesday in June and July, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the district will host an hour-long workout followed by a walk to Sandhills and Rock Creek Breweries. Each participant will receive a taste ticket from one of the two breweries.

Admission is $10 per participant, and those interested should bring a mat and a water bottle.

Johnson County Mental Health Center provides gunlocks at vaccine and health clinics

Johnson County Mental Health Center is offering free gunlocks and other resources to community members at Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s vaccine clinic in Lenexa and health clinic in Olathe.

The gunlocks are available to promote firearm safety and education.

“Whenever we talk about suicide prevention, we talk about meeting people where they’re at,” said Sondra Wallace, chair of the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition. “This is exactly why we are offering gunlocks at vaccine clinics; it’s the best way for us to reach diverse community members with helpful resources.”

The gunlocks were provided by the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, an initiative of the mental health center through a grant from Kansas Department of Health and Environment to reduce suicides.

About 50% of suicide deaths are by firearm. Properly securing guns greatly reduces this risk, according to a news release.Throughout its history, the coalition has distributed more than 10,000 gunlocks in Johnson County.

“You can’t separate physical health from mental health or mental health from physical health,” said Tim DeWeese, director of the mental health center. “People are getting the vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. Our hope is that people will take home a gunlock to do the same.”

The mental health center is also offering hand sanitizers with information about the 24/7 Crisis Line, through a donation made by AT&T’s Believe Kansas CitySM.