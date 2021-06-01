‘It’s true’ — Whataburger planning for 2nd Overland Park location at 95th and Metcalf

There may be two Whataburger locations soon calling Overland Park home.

The San Antonio-based fast food chain that is a known favorite of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is planning a major expansion into the Kansas City metro that now includes a second possible franchise in Overland Park.

This one is being proposed for the southeast corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Andy’s Frozen Custard, according to city documents.

An application for a final development plan related to the proposed 3,751-square-foot store was submitted on May 26 and is currently under review.

“It’s true. Whataburger will be bringing our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to a second location in Overland Park,” Whataburger Corporate Communications said via email to the Shawnee Mission Post. “We hope our fans are as excited as we are. We’ll have more information to share soon.”

Meg Ralph, Overland Park’s digital communications supervisor, said the plan requires planning commission approval.

The applicant filed in time to be on the July 12 planning commission agenda, which will become available at a later date, Ralph said.

In January, the planning commission approved the city’s first Whataburger location, 8320 W. 135th Street.

That franchise is replacing a former Salty Iguana restaurant with a 3,700 square-foot store. Developers broke ground on that site in April.

Whataburger isn’t just heading to Overland Park, though.

The chain is opening two locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area — one in Lee’s Summit and another in Independence.

The Overland Park Whataburger off 135th Street is expected to open sometime this fall.