Overland Park Farmers’ Market future up for discussion, but some businesses want it back downtown now

The location of the Overland Park Farmers’ Market is once again the topic of heated debate going into another summer season.

Downtown merchants last week launched a campaign to bring the market back to its original pavilion just east of the city’s iconic Clock Tower instead of at the Matt Ross Community Center parking lot, where it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, a city council committee and city staff are planning to ask private developers for ideas on a newly imagined market downtown that would be more flexible for all seasons, possibly coordinated with commercial and apartments.

Downtown business’ disappointment

In a newly created Facebook page and a Change.org petition that now has around 1,100 signatures, some Overland Park merchants have expressed frustration with the city’s decision to keep the market at the community center for the 2021 season, despite loosening public health restrictions.

The petition asks that the market be returned to its pre-pandemic site downtown this year.

Joshua Turpin, co-owner of Brew Lab, said a core group of 12 to 15 merchants has been trying for more than two weeks to convince city officials to change their decision to keep the market at the community center.

“We were really disappointed we didn’t have any say in the matter,” Turpin said. “We suffered last year-and-a-half, and we had hopes it would be coming back this year.”

The merchants and the market have a symbiotic relationship, the merchants say, with the farmers’ market traffic adding to their sales and the resulting vibrant downtown resulting in a destination that draws visitors from across the metro.

Turpin said many merchants located downtown specifically because of the farmers’ market.

Market operations were moved to parking lots first at the Overland Park Convention Center and then at Matt Ross to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

Meg Ralph, a city spokesperson, told the Shawnee Mission Post via email that the market will remain at Matt Ross for the time being but that the city will be “constantly evaluating” current public health conditions and the market’s location.

She said the “open-air, distanced” location at Matt Ross “allows shoppers and vendors to safely and comfortably distance while shopping.”

But she acknowledges the potential negative impacts on local businesses used to seeing a boost from the market’s permanent downtown location.

“The City is sympathetic to the challenges small businesses have faced throughout the pandemic and encourages Farmers’ Market shoppers to continue to shop local and visit Downtown Overland Park merchants,” Ralph said. “Many stores, restaurants and businesses are less than a block away, approximately a five-minute walk, from Matt Ross Community Center, and very close to key Farmers’ Market parking locations.”

Still, business owners like Turpin say they need the market back to its original location in order to recover from some of the downturn they experienced last year.

“The moment the farmer’s market was moved to Matt Ross, and the overall format changed, these businesses immediately felt the impact. As small, locally owned businesses we have struggled enough over the past year-and-a-half to keep our doors open and our lights on. Now is the time for the City to do what they can to help us recover,” the merchants’ Facebook post said.

The market’s future

The businesses’ efforts come just as the city council is beginning the process of re-imagining the farmers’ market space downtown.

The market’s future could include a partnership with private developers for a mixed-use combo of market, along with commercial and housing properties.

The discussion is still in the brainstorming stage but one possibility is the market space downtown could be entirely rebuilt, using public and private property.

The city council’s Community Development Committee members want to see if developers would be interested in helping the city make the existing space more flexible, possibly rebuilding it and reconfiguring the pavilion area to allow for year-round use.

Commercial use and an apartment component might also be considered.

Details are sparse, since the process was only begun last month. City spokesperson Sean Reilly confirmed that there are no preconceived notions about what should be on the site and nothing has been ruled out. The farmers’ market would be the key component, he said.

The idea is scheduled for more discussion at a city council committee meeting on Wednesday, June 2.

City staff notes on the idea said: “The request is intended to help identify the available city resources that consist of land, buildings, parking lots, easements, capital and incentive programs that could potentially be combined with resources from private individuals in the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.”

It’s been three years since the council decided not to move and expand the market one block away to what is now Thompson Park. That idea arose from concern that the market was beginning to outgrow its space and infrastructure, but it drew heated push-back from neighbors.

The city council eventually decided to redevelop the park and keep the market at the pavilion. But that left open the question of how to address the market’s infrastructure shortcomings. The market now operates under an open-sided pavilion and is open only during the growing season.

Excitement and reservations

Studies at the time suggested the market area could be redone to have more enclosed space to protect customers from the weather and for gatherings outside of the season, similar to markets in other cities.

Since then, the city has addressed parking concerns by purchasing a nearby car wash and procuring more parking in the Edison development across the street. But the pavilion has remained.

The city has $5.4 million from a grant written into its long-range plan for an upgrade, which could happen in the next two years. So council members are now asking whether the market should stay a free-standing space or combine with other properties and parking space.

A separate project by the Downtown Overland Park Partnership — a separate group from the merchants with the petition — will also consider how to improve the look of Overland Park Drive, an alleyway that runs between the pavilion and the Clock Tower plaza. It serves as the main entrance to the market but is also used for loading and unloading at the businesses.

A new streetscape for Overland Park Drive is not part of the city’s upgrade plans, but the downtown partnership would need to work closely with the city as plans unfold, said Angie Mutti, executive director of the group.

City councilmembers who were at the committee discussion expressed interest, but there were questions. Committee chair Fred Spears stressed the need for outreach to the public, merchants and market customers as well as developers.

Councilmember Faris Farassati expressed some reservations at putting city-owned property in with private development. He also had concerns about preserving the character of the farmers’ market.

“This farmers’ market has been extremely successful and extremely cherished by the people of Overland Park,” he said. “It’s a farmers’ market at the end of the day. The spirit of the farmers’ market and attraction to the families may or may not be in harmony with mixed-use development directed by a private entity.”

Councilmember Holly Grummert said she is excited at the prospect of positive changes that could include housing to the market and Overland Park Drive.

Turpin, the Brew lab co-owner, said a farmers’ market that increases foot traffic with other uses could be good for the downtown businesses, but much would depend on how it’s developed.

He’s pro-development, he said, “but the market has been part of the downtown vibe for a long, long time.”

The full city council will have the final say later this year over what happens.