Briefly Noted: SM East girls soccer squad finishes strong season with second place trophy

Shawnee Mission East girls soccer team finishes second in state

The Shawnee Mission East girls soccer team finished second in Kansas Class 6A after a 2-1 defeat to Blue Valley West in the state championship match in Topeka Saturday.

It was SM East’s first championship match appearance since 2001, when the Lancers lost to Olathe East going for their third consecutive state title.

“Both teams played very well throughout the 80 minute game. Unfortunately a late goal scored by the Lady Jaguars led to [the Lancers’] third 6A second place finish,” team manager Kevin Booker wrote the Shawnee Mission Post in an email.

The victory for Blue Valley West was the program’s fourth straight championship in Class 6A, Kansas’ largest sports classification, dating back to 2017. (There were no postseason tournaments last season due to COVID-19.)

Johnson County teams dominated across the board in girls soccer Saturday.

St. Thomas Aquinas won in Class 5A, the school’s first girls soccer title since 2016. In Class 4A, Bishop Miege won it’s fifth consecutive championship.

North Star Award 2021 award recipients are announced

The 2021 North Star Award recipients are Nkemjika Glory Obi and Samuel Seckar, according to a press release.

Each year, one male and one female Shawnee Mission North student receives the North Star award as selected by faculty, administration and staff. The award is based on students’ academic excellence, leadership, involvement, teamwork and respect for others, according to the release.

“They have persevered and survived a lot in order to be as successful as they are,” Associate Principal David Ewers said in the release.

Lane and ramp closures at 119th Street and I-35 in Johnson County to begin Tuesday

The city of Olathe will close lanes and ramps at the 119th Street interchange on I-35 this week, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The 119th Street bridge will close June 1 and demolition will take place the weekend of June 4-6, with work occurring overnight during the following times:

9 p.m. Friday, June 4 to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 5

7 p.m. Saturday, June 5 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 6

7 p.m. Sunday, June 6 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 7

During demolition, northbound and southbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. I-35 will also have daily lane closures, and only right turns onto 119th Street from I-35 and right turns onto I-35 from 119th Street will be allowed.

Traffic will be controlled using lane and ramp closures, portable message signs, arrow boards, signage, and traffic cones.