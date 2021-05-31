Updates from Johnson County Community College: Discover the Interior Design program

Learn to create beautiful, functional residential and commercial spaces through JCCC’s Interior Design program. Our experienced professors and industry resources set students up for success. The best part – the employment rate for JCCC graduates is 100%!

Designed for student success

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Interior Design jobs are projected to climb by more than 6% in the next seven years with an average annual wage of $52,640.

After one year of study at JCCC, students can earn one of three certificates — interior design assistant, kitchen and bath design, or interior staging. After two years, they can earn an associate degree in Interior Design. Either option will prepare students to join the workforce or continue their education at a four-year university.

Whether students are launching a second career or just starting out, they’ll receive a comprehensive education in everything from textiles, floral design and construction methods, to sustainable practices, software applications and space planning. Graduates leave JCCC with a wide range of skills and an impressive portfolio that showcases both creative and technical projects.



Broad education opportunities

Our award-winning professors maintain industry connections that allow students to network early in their educational journey. Professional designers are often classroom guest speakers who offer a real-world look into interior design careers.

Students are encouraged to join the Interior Design Student Association (IDSA) where they can work directly with professionals in various industry fields. The IDSA also provides opportunities for student leadership and engagement in specialized scholarship projects, activities and events. For example, students can gain hands-on learning outside of the classroom through the Symphony Designers’ Showhouse. Each spring, select interior design students are invited to put their skills to the test alongside industry professionals to redesign a house in the local community.

The JCCC chapter of IDSA recently received national recognition as the Student Chapter of the Year by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). This award recognizes student achievement and the leaders who enrich the student member experience.

