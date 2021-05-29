Your Community: Summer Reading at Johnson County Library

Mark your calendars, Summer Reading at Johnson County Library is June 5 – July 31. This summer’s programming will include appearances by KSDS Assistance Dogs, Clearwater Aquarium, The Barn Sanctuary and Topeka Zoo. The Library is also bringing back favorite events such as workshops with writer/illustrator Charlie Mylie and Young Rembrandts, for budding artists and storytellers. You will also have the opportunity to connect with Library staff through youth book clubs, Storytimes, featured contests, trivia and more.

The Summer Reading Program is an initiative that aims to promote reading and literacy to children, teens and adults. Each summer, Johnson County Library offers programs and events connected to the Summer Reading theme, which this year is Tails and Tales. The Library promotes reading and literacy by offering access to books, programs and presenters during the summer months to help encourage our community to keep reading and reduce summer slide. Research shows that kids who don’t practice reading skills during times when school is not in session can lose gains in ability made the previous academic year.

The virtual launch party will be held on Saturday, June 5. The day will be full of events that will entertain and educate all ages. To begin, Newbery medal winner and New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander shares a bit of conversation, a dash of storytelling and a splash of performance to engage young readers. Then enjoy some live musical entertainment and trivia. Don’t miss the Gardening for Wildlife workshop, a Johnson County Master Gardener will help teach you how to make your outdoor spaces welcoming to birds, butterflies and other wildlife. After learning how to improve your outdoor space, checkout Butterflies 101, where you’ll discover the hidden lives of the fascinating insects you see in nature and your own backyard with a Johnson County Extension Service Master Gardener. The day ends with Meet National Geographic Photographer Frans Lanting. Frans Lanting has been hailed as one of the great photographers of our time. Join Lanting as he shares the stories behind his best photographs and answers audience questions about his adventures and how to get that perfect shot.

To learn more about Summer Reading, visit jocolibrary.org/summerreading. To stay up to date with all things Summer Reading, sign up for the Summer Reading eNewsletter and get event schedules, reading recommendations and summer fun for the whole family delivered right to your inbox.

Summer Reading is generously supported by the Friends of Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Library Foundation.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom