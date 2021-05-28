Lenexa native plans to turn vacant lot near 85th and Quivira into space for growing small businesses

Lenexa native Jon Youness, a developer now based in North Dakota, is building a small office and warehouse space on some family-owned property that he hopes to lease out to a handful of small business tenants in the near future.

Located just east of West 85th Street and Quivira Road, the 85th Street Shops — as Youness has dubbed the project — will include an 8,700-square-foot industrial building with room for four business tenants.

Youness, a partner at Eagle Ridge Development in Fargo, N.D., said he and his team are looking forward to building on the vacant site roughly a mile away from where he grew up.

“From a personal standpoint, it’s a piece of property that I’ve been familiar with for the last couple of decades,” Youness said, “so it’s exciting to see it from back when I was responsible for mowing it to now putting together a project that we hope to be successful on.”

This project marks a first in the Kansas City metro area for Eagle Ridge Development.

A property in the family

Youness’ family has owned the property for a couple of decades.

The roughly one-acre vacant site has been most recently used as a vegetable garden by a local church. The church plans to move the garden to a nearby lot to make way for the development.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary plan. The project will continue through the city process until the city considers a final project plan. Youness said they hope to break ground sometime this fall and complete it in summer 2022.

A place for small businesses to grow

Each of the four units will have its own bay, bathroom and office space, with the flexibility to customize and add a second floor as needed.

Kansas City metro-based Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting is the civil engineer on the project.

“Given its central location, ease of access to pretty much anywhere in the city, we felt like it’d be a good spot for small businesses to have their own location generally geared towards people that are maybe moving their business out of their house and looking for a physical address,” Youness said.

85th Street Shops has no tenants at this time, but the project owners are looking for small sub-contractors or someone looking to move out of their home or garage and expand into a professional office space.

For leasing information, contact Liz Zimmerman at liz.zimmerman@reecenichols.com.