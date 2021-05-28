  Leah Wankum  - Lenexa

Lenexa native plans to turn vacant lot near 85th and Quivira into space for growing small businesses

Located just east of West 85th Street and Quivira Road, the 85th Street Shops will include an 8,700-square-foot flex/industrial building with room for four business tenants. Heading up the project is North Dakota developer Jon Youness, a Lenexa native who grew up about a mile from the site. Above, a design rendering of the project.

Lenexa native Jon Youness, a developer now based in North Dakota, is building a small office and warehouse space on some family-owned property that he hopes to lease out to a handful of small business tenants in the near future. 

Located just east of West 85th Street and Quivira Road, the 85th Street Shops — as Youness has dubbed the project — will include an 8,700-square-foot industrial building with room for four business tenants.

Youness, a partner at Eagle Ridge Development in Fargo, N.D., said he and his team are looking forward to building on the vacant site roughly a mile away from where he grew up. 

“From a personal standpoint, it’s a piece of property that I’ve been familiar with for the last couple of decades,” Youness said, “so it’s exciting to see it from back when I was responsible for mowing it to now putting together a project that we hope to be successful on.”

This project marks a first in the Kansas City metro area for Eagle Ridge Development.

A property in the family

Youness’ family has owned the property for a couple of decades.

The roughly one-acre vacant site has been most recently used as a vegetable garden by a local church. The church plans to move the garden to a nearby lot to make way for the development. 

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary plan. The project will continue through the city process until the city considers a final project plan. Youness said they hope to break ground sometime this fall and complete it in summer 2022.

A place for small businesses to grow

Each of the four units will have its own bay, bathroom and office space, with the flexibility to customize and add a second floor as needed.

Kansas City metro-based Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting is the civil engineer on the project.

“Given its central location, ease of access to pretty much anywhere in the city, we felt like it’d be a good spot for small businesses to have their own location generally geared towards people that are maybe moving their business out of their house and looking for a physical address,” Youness said.

85th Street Shops has no tenants at this time, but the project owners are looking for small sub-contractors or someone looking to move out of their home or garage and expand into a professional office space.

For leasing information, contact Liz Zimmerman at liz.zimmerman@reecenichols.com.