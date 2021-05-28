Briefly Noted: Rep. Sharice Davids pushes Small Business Administration for answers on local fraud victims

Rep. Sharice Davids pushes Small Business Administration for answers on local fraud victims

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids continues to push the Small Business Administration for answers on local fraud victims, most recently by speaking with SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman about it Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The second-term Democrat first began asking the SBA for answers in February 2021 when constituents learned of fraudulent small business pandemic relief loans were being taken out in their name. Nearly $1 million Economic Injury Disaster Loans were distributed to fraudulent businesses in Johnson County by using the addresses of at least 35 residents.

“I have urged SBA to focus on these cases because they are not only a misuse of taxpayer funds, but they also directly and personally impact the constituents in my community,” Davids said.

Mission to host mobile Harvesters food truck May 29

The city of Mission is hosting a Harvesters mobile food truck at Shawnee Mission North on May 29.

Participants can begin arriving at 7:30 a.m., and the event will last until the food runs out. Drivers should enter the east parking lot of SM North, 7401 Johnson Drive.

Prairie Village’s Story. to celebrate 10th anniversary May 30

Story., a restaurant in the Prairie Village Shops, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Sunday, May 30.

The restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe menu as well its regular menu, according to a Facebook post. Reservations can be made online at storykc.com/events.