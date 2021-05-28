Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The hero’s journey for the class of 2021

By Andrew Bash

The time of year for graduation is upon us! In our house, we are excited to celebrate our daughter Poppy’s promotion to 6th grade and our son Auggie’s graduation from 8th grade. These are experiences to be cherished, especially in these interesting times.

Anyone who knows me knows I am intrigued by how experiences shape our lives. As I reflect on the last year and a half, I am drawn to one of my favorite teachings and what it means for the Class of 2021: The Hero’s Journey by Joseph Campbell.

The Hero’s Journey

The Hero’s Journey centers on a hero who sets off on an adventure into a special world, faces a significant crisis, is triumphant in overcoming this adversity and returns home to his ordinary world forever changed.

Joseph Campbell believes that all mythological texts share this same structure, as do many classical works including Homer’s epic The Odyssey and Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Campbell writes “A hero ventures forth from the world of common day into a region of supernatural wonder: fabulous forces are there encountered and a decisive victory is won: the hero comes back from this mysterious adventure with the power to bestow boons on his fellow man.” Sound familiar? Cinema favorites The Wizard of Oz, Star Wars and The Matrix all follow this narrative!

The hero’s journey has many steps, but can be summarized in three stages:

• The Call to Adventure: where the hero departs the familiar world on an adventure.

• The Departure: the hero learns to navigate the unfamiliar, special world, experiencing trials and growth along the way.

• The Return: the hero returns to the familiar world a changed being.

This journey is not necessarily always a physical one. It can also be a journey of the mind. In fact, we are in the middle of an adventure of our own making with every moment. As real estate agents, our call to adventure could be talking with a difficult client or knocking on the door of a prospect for the first time.

As a member of the Class of 2021, perhaps your call to adventure was navigating the challenges of the pandemic or choosing whether to head into the workforce or continue to college. The hero’s journey could also be experienced in something as seemingly insignificant as an interaction with a friend or teacher. You must remember that every decision and interaction have the power to transform you.

We often believe that life is happening to us. When we are operating from the hero’s journey narrative, life is happening FOR us. The call to adventure is stepping outside your comfort zone. This leap leads you away from the status quo and opens the door for transformation. Embrace it, follow the path and you will return a hero enlightened! Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

