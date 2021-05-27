Memorial Day 2021 remembrance events in and around Johnson County

While Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, it’s also a time to remember loved ones who died while serving in the military.

Last year, Memorial Day ceremonies, along with traditional family gatherings and summer kickoff activities, were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, case numbers are falling and vaccination rates are steadily rising, and many official events and remembrances are back on the calendar.

There are several ways to honor and remember military members in and around Johnson County this Memorial Day, which is officially Monday, May 31. Some events are virtual, but there are in-person celebrations happening, as well.

Check out a few different Memorial Day celebrations happening locally this year: