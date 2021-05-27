JCCC students now eligible for emergency cash grants as part of $21M federal COVID-19 relief

Johnson County Community College is receiving $21.1 million in emergency funding under the federal American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Sharice Davids, a one-time JCCC student who represents Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, announced the emergency funding last week.

“As a first-generation college student who worked my way from Johnson County Community College to Cornell Law School, I know the value of a good education, and I’m happy to announce that help is here for the Third District’s colleges, universities, and students,” Davids, a second-term Democrat, said in a statement.

“This emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan will help stabilize current students and secure opportunities for the future, uplifting our entire community for years to come,”she added.

JCCC’s amount is part of more than $100 million in funds earmarked for colleges in the 3rd District, including Kansas City, Kan., Community College and Donnelly College in Wyandotte Count.

The biggest chunks of funding are going to local campuses of the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, which are set to receive $41 million and $34.8 million, respectively.

What the money is for

The funding is designed to help educational institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving student safely.

At least half of the funding for each institution will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships.

Andy Bowne, president of JCCC, said the college is grateful for the federal support.

“Thousands of JCCC students and families in the 3rd District who were impacted by the pandemic will benefit from the direct aid and support as a result,” Bowne said. “We thank elected officials like Congresswoman Davids for supporting this crucial funding to build our workforce and get our community back on its feet.”

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

In the meantime, JCCC students can also contact the Student Basic Needs Center at basicneeds@jccc.edu or stop by the center in COM 319 in the Commons building to access assistance with housing, transportation or other needs.

The center has a food pantry, school supplies and connections to campus and other community services, according to the college’s website.

Meanwhile, JCCC plans to return to normal operations on June 1, and all employees will return to pre-pandemic work arrangements by June 7.

The college says it plans to formally adopt the CDC’s revised guidance on masks on June 1. This includes recommending unvaccinated individuals still wear masks in public and socially distance.