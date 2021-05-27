Briefly Noted: Westwood View Elementary groundbreaking draws crowd for celebration

Westwood View Elementary groundbreaking draws crowd for celebration

The Westwood View Elementary groundbreaking ceremony drew a crowd on Wednesday morning to celebrate the future home of the Pythons.

District, city officials and students gathered at 50th and Booth Streets, the site of the new elementary school, at 8:30 a.m. Construction is underway for the new building, which is one of the first two rebuilds Shawnee Mission is doing as part of its $264 million bond issue.

“We appreciate the support of all the community members who made this day possible,” Shawnee Mission tweeted Wednesday morning.

Mission Community Food Pantry will be open May 27

The Mission Community Food Pantry, located at Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, will be open May 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants are asked to enter the lot from the Nall Avenue entrance, and stay in their vehicles. The Welstone has provided Memorial Day packs for those who participate in the food pantry drive-thru. The packs include hot dogs, hamburgers, buns, condiments and more.

Merriam participates in Click It or Ticket through May 31

The Merriam Police Department is participating in Click It or Ticket through May 31, according to a city tweet.

Officers are stepping up seat belt enforcement during this time as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign. The statewide campaign’s goal is to reduce the number of preventable deaths, according to a city tweet.