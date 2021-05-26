Lenexa Police identify Tennessee man as person shot and killed during hotel encounter with police

Lenexa Police have identified the man who was shot and killed after police officers responded to calls of a disturbance at a hotel Tuesday morning.

In a statement Wednesday, Lenexa Police identified the man as Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of the Nashville, Tenn., metropolitan area.

Investigators pronounced Chandler dead at the scene.

The multi-jurisdictional Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is now investigating the incident.

Tuesday morning encounter

Two Lenexa police officers responded just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when they were dispatched to the Extended Stay America hotel, 8015 Lenexa Drive, just off Interstate 35.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a Lenexa PD spokesperson, said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a man and woman fighting inside a room at the hotel.

The initial call came at 5:02, according to dispatch audio archived at Broadcastify.com. At that time, a dispatcher said a clerk at the hotel called 911.

“The RP [reporting person] can hear a male screaming at a female,” the dispatcher says on the dispatch audio. “A female can be heard screaming in pain. RP believes he heard him smack her at least once.”

The dispatcher goes on to say that the hotel’s front desk had received multiple calls from guests about the disturbance in the room, which was on the first floor of the hotel in the same building as the main lobby.

A few moments later on the dispatch, a Lenexa police officer is heard reporting he is at the front desk to retrieve a key to the room.

About a minute later, at about 5:06 a.m., an officer can be heard yelling over dispatch, “Shots fired!” followed by the sound of at least three gun shots.

Then, an officer yells, “Shots fired!” again.

“As officers were attempting to contact the individuals involved in the disturbance, they encountered a male suspect armed with a firearm,” Chavez said in a statement Wednesday. “Shots were fired by both the male suspect and two Lenexa officers. Subsequently, the male suspect was shot and later pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A countywide officer assist call was made after that, bringing a response from numerous law enforcement agencies.

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act Paramedics also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, though initially, dispatchers sent out a call that an “officer is down.”

An officer on scene a short time later called in that no officers were injured and that the “suspect appears to be [dead].”

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call investigators with the officer involved investigation team at 913-742-6811.