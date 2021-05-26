Inside JCPRD: Summer fun is on its way!

By David Markham

Warm weather, sunny days, and relaxed COVID restrictions will very likely mean that fun summer activities of all kinds are in high demand this year! JCPRD is planning a variety of programs and events for your summer enjoyment. Keep in mind that most organized activities require advance registration.

With 17 parks and more than 10,000 acres, and more than 100 miles of paved and single-track trails , including a little more than 2 miles of trail which quietly opened earlier this year at the future Cedar Niles Park in Olathe, JCPRD has plenty of green space for you to explore.

June starts off the summer with a plethora of special events. The annual event called A Day in the Park on June 5 is a day-long celebration of trails, parks, and recreation spaces with free beach admission and boat rentals at Shawnee Mission and Kill Creek Parks. Also set for June 5 is the Great American Campout where participants can have an overnight camping experience in Shawnee Mission Park (note that camping is in a different location in the park this year).

Family geocaching programs offered in June include Treasure Tails Geocaching in Meadowbrook Park on June 6, and Flag Day Geocaching in Roland Park’s R Park on June 14.

Theatre in the Park kicks of its 52nd season of Broadway-style musicals presented on the stage in Shawnee Mission Park with “Mamma Mia” on June 4 through 12, and “Curtains” on June 18 through 28.

The 50 Plus Department is offering two events in the latter half of June, both at Meadowbrook Park and Clubhouse. These include a Summer Solstice Party on June 19, a 50 Plus Travel Show on June 29. The department continues to celebrate its 50th season in 2021 with anniversary special programs including Totally 80’s Music Bingo on June 30, and Gameshows of the 80’s on Aug. 19.

The months of June, July, and August include eight Overnight Saturday fishing opportunities at four JCPRD lakes. Bring the bait and tackle, a flashlight, and all applicable permits and licenses and take part on June 5 in Heritage Park, June 12 in Kill Creek Park, June 19 in Shawnee Mission Park, July 10 in Lexington Lake Park, June 17 in Heritage Park, June 24 in Shawnee Mission Park, Aug. 7 in Kill Creek Park, and Aug. 14 in Shawnee Mission Park.

TimberRidge Adventure Center, which consists of about 200 acres of diverse landscapes adjacent to Kill Creek Park in Olathe, is planning a series of programs for families this summer. These include a Family Fun Camping Event on June 11, Family Fun Outdoor Skills on June 12, Water Front Family Fun Time for Families on June 13 and July 11, an astronomy program A Trail of Stardust – Perseid Meteor Shower on Aug. 13, Shooting Sports Family Fun on June 27 and July 25, and Fishing Family Night on Aug. 20.

On scorching summer days when you’re looking for something indoors to do, visit the Johnson County Museum and its Becoming Johnson County signature exhibit as well as the KidScape experience for kids. For the rest of the year, a temporary exhibit titled Paul McCobb – America’s Designer will be on display and is included with regular museum admission.

The 50 Plus Department recently resumed in-person walks including Spring Stroll at Stoll Park on June 9, and a Wednesday Walk at Burr Oak Conservation Area and Trails on June 30, as well as day trips, including Kansas City From Mob Bosses to Jazz Greats (full with waiting list) on July 13, and Follow the Yellow Brick Road on Aug. 11,

While some have already filled, there are still spaces in a variety of JCPRD Summer camps, but register ASAP for your best choice of programs!

And remember, JCPRD.com is your primary source for information about all of our programs!

Sign up for JCPRD newsletters.