COVID-19 Update: Johnson County trends setting up to make Memorial Day 2021 different from last year

This time last year, public health officials made urgent pleas to Americans to stay home, avoid large gatherings and, in general, have a quiet Memorial Day amid rapidly growing spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

And while Johnson County health director Sanmi Areola said, for the most part, local residents heeded that advice, Memorial Day 2020 was also viewed by some retrospectively as when COVID-19 transmission began to truly accelerate in the U.S.

Areola says Memorial Day 2021 is both different and similar.

“It is tempting going into this weekend that we traditionally spend with family and friends and we party, to kind of let loose,” he said Wednesday, during the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing. “But we are still asking the same thing we did this time last year. We urge you to take the necessary steps to protect yourself.”

How it’s different

People are getting vaccinated

This is obvious, but worth repeating. This time last year, it might have been unrealistic to think that by Memorial Day 2021, half of Johnson Countians would be inoculated against COVID-19. But that’s now the reality.

As of last Wednesday, 50.1% of eligible Johnson County residents had been at least partially vaccinated and 42.4% had been fully vaccinated, in line with national trends.

Each individual who is vaccinated is a “roadblock” to the virus spreading to others, Areola said.

Cases are going down

In hindsight, Memorial Day 2020 was the start of a sustained surge in cases last year. In Johnson County, new plateaus in cases and hospitalizations hit in late June and early July and then exploded to even higher levels in the fall.

This year, Johnson County and many other parts of the U.S. are on the opposite trajectory. New cases have been declining steadily for weeks locally, to levels not seen since … well, last Memorial Day.

The University of Kansas Health System reported this week that they had no new active COVID-19 patients for the first time since the pandemic began. “I could cry, it’s been so long since we could say that,” said Dr. Steven Stites, vice chancellor for clinical affairs at KU.

Society is opening back up

The CDC has said fully vaccinated individuals can go most places and do most things without wearing masks.

That means family gatherings and holiday parties this Memorial Day weekend are safer bets, especially if everyone involved is vaccinated.

Johnson County dropped its countywide mask order at the start of May, but many local businesses are still urging customers to wear masks if their indoors are not seated with their party.

Many Memorial Day gatherings are outside, where it is generally okay to go maskless, especially if you clan stay physically distanced.

Still, some things to consider

Health official still urge caution

If you are not vaccinated, many of the long-standing recommendations to wear masks, stay socially distant and avoid large crowds remain in place, according to JCDHE and other public health authorities.

Though vaccination rates are climbing, Johnson County and other jurisdictions around the Kansas City area remain far from herd immunity, meaning the disease can still spread.

Elizabeth Holzschuh, the county’s director for epidemiology, says the new cases and hospitalizations the county is seeing are coming “almost exclusively” in people who are not vaccinated.

Young children should be considered

Kids 11 and younger are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.

Public health experts like Shelley Bhatttacharya with the University of Kansas Medical Center recommend that young children should be masked if in public indoor settings or at gatherings where not all adults have been vaccinated. =

“Even if the adults have been vaccinated or they are with older children have been vaccinated, if those younger children cannot maintain a 6 foot social distance, they should be wearing a mask, especially indoors,” Bhattacharya said earlier this week in a virtual information session with JCDHE.

Here’s a look at some local COVID-19 metrics:

Johnson County’s decline in percent positivity continued its steady decline last week, dropping to 2.4%, the lowest level recorded in the county since early June of last year.

The incidence rate, though, remained elevated, rising slightly from last week to 104 cases per 100,000.

County health officials still attribute the sudden spike in incidence rate over the past two weeks to the addition of old cases compiled from local hospitals who experienced “significant delays” in their data reporting.

After not recording a new death the previous week, Johnson County recorded four this past week, brining the county’s total through the pandemic to 661.

Hospitalizations also went up.

Vaccination opportunities this week

Anyone needing a vaccination can simply walk in to the county’s mass vaccine clinic at 15500 W. 108th Street in Lenexa during designated hours.

This week, JCDHE’s mass vaccine clinic is open from:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday

The county’s mass clinic will not be open Saturday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Those wanting to can continue to schedule vaccine appointments in advance by going here.

