Briefly Noted: Lenexa’s artistic poles project spreads messages of peace

Lenexa’s artistic poles project spreads messages of peace

Lenexa’s Peace Pole Community Art Project Exhibit is now on display at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park from May through October. The project allows local artists to design and share “peace poles” to inspire hope this year.

The project follows a tumultuous year in 2020 (and continuing into this year) that has been marked by a global pandemic, civil unrest and social upheaval.

Westwood View groundbreaking to be held May 26

The groundbreaking for the new Westwood View Elementary School will be held on May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

All participants are asked to wear a mask to the morning event. It will take place at 50th and Booth Streets, the site of the new school. Parking is available at the current school location and on side streets.

PPE supplies available to healthcare and medical providers

Johnson County Emergency Management is offering personal protective equipment and supplies to healthcare and medical entities in Johnson County to assist them in developing a contingency reserve for future supply chain disruptions.

Examples of eligible entities include hospitals, long term care facilities, hospices, home health agencies, physicians, medical specialists, dental specialists, medical clinics, and rehab/physical therapy facilities.

