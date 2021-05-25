Overland Park homicide investigation leads to police chase and arrest in Olathe

A 26-year-old man is in custody in connection with an Overland Park homicide investigation after leading Olathe Police on a high-speed chase late Monday evening.

In a news release, Olathe Police Captain Ryan Henson says officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street to assist Overland Park Police with contacting a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Earlier Monday, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed outside condominiums along 85th Street, across the street from Overland Park City Hall.

“The person of interest fled in a vehicle, which was pursued by Olathe Police officers,” Capt. Henson said in the release. “The vehicle left the roadway and crashed near the intersection of Dennis Avenue and Keeler Street.”

That location is off Interstate 35 near Frisco Lake Park.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the suspect was driving a Ford Escape with Indiana license plates.

Speeds during the pursuit exceeded 65mph on side streets. The suspect also drove off-road twice before crashing.

The suspect’s SUV was southbound on South Keeler Street and left the road at the intersection with E. Dennis Avenue. The SUV crashed across a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad line and then into a chain-link fence at Canyon Stone, 550 East Old 56 Highway.

Officers reported the SUV came to a stop on its roof. The driver was pulled from the SUV and taken into custody.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Captain Henson says the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

One Olathe police vehicle was taken away from the scene on a tow truck after driving across the railroad tracks. No officers were injured.

Railroad traffic in the area was shut down for a time as police arrested the driver and removed the damaged vehicles from the tracks.

Overland Park Police Department detectives were on the scene following the crash and informed Olathe officers that the suspect’s SUV would need to be towed to the Johnson County Crime Lab for processing.

No other details have been released.