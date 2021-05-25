Man killed following exchange of gunfire with Lenexa police officers at hotel

One man is dead following an alleged exchange of gunfire with Lenexa police officers at a hotel early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez says officers were dispatched to the Extended Stay America hotel, 8015 Lenexa Drive, just after 5 a.m.

Chavez says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a man and woman fighting inside a hotel room.

“As officers were attempting to contact the individuals involved in the disturbance, they encountered a male suspect armed with a firearm,” Chavez said in the release. “Shots were fired by both the male suspect and two Lenexa officers.”

A countywide officer assist call was made, bringing a response from numerous law enforcement agencies.

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act Paramedics also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Recorded radio traffic indicates paramedics treated one of the officers at the scene for a minor injury.

Chavez says no officers were injured.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, has been activated to look into the shooting.

OISIT brings in investigators from multiple Johnson County agencies to lead the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the officer-involved shooting team at 913-742-6811 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.