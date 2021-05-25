Briefly Noted: Merriam begins E. Frontage Road construction 

Merriam begins E. Frontage Road construction

The city of Merriam has begun its construction project on E. Frontage Road, according to a city tweet.

Construction includes repaving the street, sidewalk replacement and ADA-compliant ramps at intersections. Drivers can expect partial lane closures between 67th and 75th Streets through Aug. 21, when the project is expected to be completed.

Antioch Road can be used as a detour during the closures.

Ursuline Sister who served at Queen of the Holy Rosary celebrates 70th year in ministry

Sister Susanne Bauer, an Ursuline Sister who ministered in Overland Park back in the mid-20th century, is among nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating an anniversary of religious profession in 2021.

Bauer is celebrating her 70th year of religious life. A native of Louisburg, Kan., she was an educator for 42 years and was assistant superior and treasurer of her religious community in Paola, Kansas (1990-98).

She later taught at Queen of the Holy Rosary School in Overland Park (1959-64 and 1967-70). She also taught in Osawatomie and Garnett, and was principal of Sacred Heart School in Ottawa (1998-2001), and was a teacher’s aide at Holy Rosary-Wea School, Bucyrus (2001-2009).

Bauer also taught at Saint John School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, (1970-89) and was principal there from 1976 to 1989. After retiring in Maple Mount, Ky., in 2009 (the Paola Ursulines merged with the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 2008), Bauer served as the chapel sacristan until 2018. She is now a sacristan substitute.

Jubilarian congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.

Lenexa approves issuance of $16 million in bonds for logistics facility

The Lenexa City Council earlier this month approved a resolution determining the city’s intent to issue about $16.1 million in industrial revenue bonds for Lenexa Logistics Centre South Building 6, just west of the intersection of Britton and 113th streets.

The bonds will be used to help pay for construction of a roughly 180,000 square foot commercial warehouse and office facility in the Lenexa Logistics Centre South Business Park.