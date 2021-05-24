Overland Park Police say 35-year-old man killed in shooting across street from City Hall

Overland Park Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the 8500 block of West 85th Street.

Police say multiple witnesses heard a gunshot just before 5:30 a.m. Monday and saw a male victim lying in the parking lot of the Greenbrier Condominiums.

That location is right across the street from both Overland Park City Hall, which is to the south across 85th street, and Shawnee Mission West High School, which is to the west across Antioch Road.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park.

A police statement says after hearing a single gunshot, several witnesses saw two or three men running through the Greenbrier complex’s parking lot.

The men entered two separate vehicles — a black sedan and a white sedan — and exited the complex’s parking lot onto 85th Street, according to police.

An Overland Park police station also sits nearby on the southwest corner of 85th and Antioch.

Officer John Lacy told Fox 4 this morning that because of the station’s proximity, officers responded quickly.

“We were right on it,” Lacy said. “The white vehicle and the black vehicle fled the scene. We’re going to check cameras and see what we can come up with.”

Those with any information are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This story will be updated as the Post learns more information.