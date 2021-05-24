Capitol Update: Sen. Corson applauds bipartisan compromises on state budget, K-12 funding

Each week, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Sen. Ethan Corson, and Reps. Susan Ruiz and Lindsay Vaughn are scheduled to send updates this week.

Below is the submission from Democratic state Sen. Ethan Corson of Senate District 7, which covers Fairway, Mission, Mission Hills, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills, and parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

If you’re anything like me, as the curtain falls on the 2021 legislative session, there’s an understandable tendency to focus on the legislature’s many missed opportunities to enact legislation that would have benefitted Kansans, such as Medicaid expansion and reducing the sales tax on food. And also focus on the harmful legislation that was enacted, like voter suppression bills and tax cuts for giant multinational corporations.

Heck, the KC Star wrote that our legislative session was even worse than Missouri’s! Now that’s saying something!

But I want to highlight two areas where the legislature was able to work in a bipartisan manner to craft good policy: our budget and K-12 funding.

The budget:

While I worry about the sustainability of our budget over the medium term, I believe we ended with a relatively solid budget that includes critical investments in several key areas.

For example, the budget:

K-12 funding:

I’m proud that I’ll be standing behind Gov. Kelly when she signs into law legislation that will fully fund our school system for the next two years. This is a major accomplishment.

Importantly, the legislation increases aid to our 286 school districts by $263 million (5.3%) and keeps us out of court.

