Capitol Update: Rep. Vaughn worries lack of transparency in Kansas legislature threatens democracy

Each week, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Sen. Ethan Corson, and Reps. Susan Ruiz and Lindsay Vaughn are scheduled to send updates this week.

Below is the submission from Democratic state Rep. Lindsay Vaughn of House District 22, covering a section of Overland Park.

The most common metaphor used among legislators to describe your first session is that it is “like drinking water from a firehose.” This proved to be true for me this year, especially with COVID-19 and high numbers of unemployment cases.

There has been a lot to learn this year and a lot to reflect on since the conclusion of the veto session at the beginning of May.

Overall, I have been pleasantly surprised with the way the legislature operates. In a polarized political culture, it is hard to believe that bipartisan work gets done or that good-faith actors are working diligently on both sides of the aisle. But both of these things are true, and it was these groups that produced some of the very best legislation we passed out of our chamber.

I was also not counting on having supportive committee chairs, knowing that they are often hand-picked by majority leadership. But every single one of my chairs valued my input and encouraged my active participation in committee, and Republican House leadership went out of their way to get to know first-term legislators, including Democrats such as myself.

Working together, the House accomplished some great things this session.

We passed a compromise budget bill, fully funded K-12 education and kept the mill levy intact, and in an historic vote, we passed medical marijuana out of the House for the first time ever.

But there were plenty of bad bills that passed out as well.

Within the first two weeks of gaveling in, the legislature passed a constitutional amendment stating that women do not have the right to an abortion — not even in cases of rape, incest or the endangerment of the mother’s life. This language will now go before voters on the 2022 primary ballot.

If passed, the constitutional amendment would most likely lead to a near banning of abortion in Kansas.

The House also voted to support SB 20, the anti-trans women in sports bill that targeted a small number of children and their families to score ideological points.

And once again the body voted down Medicaid expansion, which would have given another 150,000 Kansans access to critical health care services, something that is desperately needed now more than ever.

I could go on about the bills that I believe will negatively impact Kansans, but I think the bigger unspoken threat that I was most shocked by this session, is the lack of transparency in the Kansas Legislature.

There were many times this session when I turned to a fellow legislator after something happened and said, “No way that is legal, it seems so undemocratic!”

It happened when Rep. Vic Miller was found to be in violation of Mason’s Manual due to being “tedious,” an interpretation of the manual that has never been used before and which was clearly done in order to silence his speech at the well.

It happened when the House debated and voted on the aforementioned SB 20 at 11:30 pm, under the cover of night when it was less likely that Kansans were watching.

It happened when the majority party used the “agree to disagree” rule, which is basically a way for Conference Committees to kick Democrats out of the negotiation process.

And it happened during the veto session, when we were taking an override vote that was about to fail, and a member of the majority party intentionally left the room so that the “call of the House” rule could be in effect long enough for Republicans to whip member votes and get their desired outcome — which is what happened.

In addition to these procedural examples, I came away with much broader concerns for transparency.

Many committee meetings were canceled or cut short this session, which kept constituents from testifying for or against bills. Even worse, we voted on bills or issues on the floor that had never been heard by a committee in either chamber!

This means that not only did members of the public not get to testify, but legislators — the duly elected representatives and senators of the people of Kansas — did not even get the opportunity to review and ask questions about the contents of the legislation!

Perhaps the most egregious example, though, is legislating via conference committee, especially when it is done for massive bills like the budget.

Instead of debating the budget on the floor, where all members could advocate for or against line items, where we would all have the opportunity to amend portions of the bill that we wanted to add or cut — instead of going through the normal legislative process — the budget was altered in a conference committee, which is composed of only six legislators. \

The conference committee hashed out all the details and then presented their final version of the bill to all of us on the House floor, where the only thing we could do was vote “aye” or “nay.” That is the easy way to pass a budget, but it is not the democratic way.

Fortunately, all these issues with transparency can be fixed, but it comes down to House Leadership.

We need leaders who value the voices of Kansans and those elected to represent them. We are all there to do the people’s work, and our voices need to be heard.

As always, it is an honor and a privilege to represent the 22nd House District. If you ever have any questions or suggestions for me, I can be reached at lindsay.vaughn@house.ks.gov or lindsayforkansashouse@gmail.com.