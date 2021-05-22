Your Community: Introducing Library OnDemand

Johnson County Library is pleased to introduce Library OnDemand, an online programming platform hosted through ON24. Library OnDemand is a convenient destination for Johnson County Library’s virtual events that allows you to engage in new and exciting ways. Here you can browse and register for upcoming programs and events, as well as view past recordings in categories like Arts & Culture, Career & Personal Finance, Writers, Community Matters and special content including the Antioch Library Replacement Project.

Arts & Culture

Designed to foster creatives and cultural workers of all types in our community, Arts & Culture features and celebrates local creativity and research in the Library’s physical and digital spaces. It also promotes collaborations and partnerships between the Library and organizations that support the mission of the Library.

Artists in Sight – the Library interviews some of the Kansas City area’s best visual artists for insights about their work, creative process and the things that inspire them.

The Past is Prologue – this series highlights topics often left out, glossed over, or misrepresented in our history books.

Maker Projects – build something cool, learn new skills and technology and flex your creative muscles with the Black & Veatch MakerSpace team.

Career & Personal Finance

The Library is committed to continue supporting the career- and finance-related needs of our community members. Programs cover topics ranging from resumes and networking to budgeting and investing.

WoMen & Money Mondays – money impacts everyone. The Library expanded the Women & Money series to be inclusive to all. In this series, topics range from budgeting and investing — to credit scores and popular money management apps for your phone.

Writers

Featuring helpful programs and resources to support and celebrate local authors.

Writing Lectures & Conversations – offering lectures, conversations or guided writings to foster our writing community.

Writers Conference – local writers will enjoy watching recordings from the 6th Annual Writers Conference. Don’t miss the panel discussion on the power of language featuring acclaimed poets Rudy Francisco, Randall Horton, and Megan Kaminski. Then checkout lectures on everything from starting a memoir to diagramming sentences.

Community Matters

Providing resources and events for community problem-solving and local politics. Being informed and engaged can help you take advantage of opportunities or take action to improve the community around you.

Community Developmental Disabilities Organization – the Johnson County CDDO Resource Fair is now available with virtual events for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, providers and jobseekers. Learn about accessing IDD services, employing people with disabilities, IDD service eligibility, the waitlist, how to become an affiliate provider, employment opportunities for direct care staff and more.

Library OnDemand makes it easy to discover, watch and engage in upcoming and past programs and events so you don’t miss a thing. Visit Library OnDemand on jocolibrary.org to get started today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom