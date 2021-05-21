Urban Egg Eatery, popular Colorado breakfast chain founded by Shawnee Mission grad, coming to Overland Park

Restaurateurs Randy Price, a Shawnee Mission South grad, and his son Brennan are bringing their breakfast restaurant Urban Egg Eatery to Overland Park.

The restaurant is coming to 4921 W. 119th St., in the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center at 119th and Roe, according to an announcement on the company’s website.

The restaurant will be the Price family’s 10th and the first outside of Colorado. The family expects to open the Overland Park location this fall.

In over seven years of business, Urban Egg Eatery has grown popular with locations in the Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins areas.

“Kansas City is a natural first choice for us to venture outside of the Colorado market,” Randy Price told the Shawnee Mission Post. “Having grown up in Kansas City, graduating from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1983, I have always had a special place in my heart for this great city.”

Signature menu items, including biscuits and gravy, huevos rancheros and pancakes, are made from scratch daily.

“Today’s consumer is looking for an authentic dining experience, high quality food and beverage at approachable price points served by a caring, genuine and professional hospitality team,” Price said.

The Price family said they toured multiple locations in the Kansas City metro, looking for areas that seemed underserved for breakfast spots.

The Prices said Hawthorne Plaza is “a perfect launching pad” for introducing Urban Egg to Kansas City.

“The site checked all our boxes: great visibility, strong daytime population, dense roof tops, abundant parking and easy access for the surrounding community and the 435 corridor,” Randy Price said.