Lenexa author Elizabeth C. Bunce’s book about a 12-year-old sleuth in Victorian England keeps on winning

By Laura Spencer

Accolades are rolling in for writer Elizabeth C. Bunce, of Lenexa and “Premeditated Myrtle,” the first book in her Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery Series.

“As an author, we never really know how our books are going to be received,” Bunce says. “You always think somebody’s going to find it and love it. And then you dream that a lot of people are going to find it and love it and spread the word.”

These days, the word is spreading by means of literary award announcements.

A 2021 Edgar Award winner. An Agatha Award nominee. An Anthony Award nominee. A Society of Midland Authors children’s fiction honoree.

Editors, publishers and the marketplace, Bunce says, are “looking for a magical combination of familiar, but new. So, something that’s like everything that you love, but with a twist. And so I think I just happened to hit that right note with Myrtle.”

Bunce writes historical fiction and fantasy, mysteries, as well as ghost stories for middle- and high-school-age readers.

Her first book, “A Curse Dark as Gold,” a retelling of the Rumpelstiltskin fairy tale, won the American Library Association’s inaugural William C. Morris Award in 2009 for a debut in the young adult category.

Her 2020 work, “Premeditated Myrtle,” introduced readers to Myrtle Hardcastle, a 12-year-old sleuth in 1890s England.

“A Victorian young lady of quality,” describes Bunce, “who is obsessed with the new sciences of criminology and would love to grow up and solve murders for Scotland Yard, despite the protestations of her father and the lackluster protestations of her governess.”

She adds, “It’s her navigating this world as an adolescent Victorian girl and solving murders along the way.”

The novel has earned recognition from organizations ranging from the Mystery Writers of America to the Society of Midland Authors, which honors writers with ties to 12 Midwest states, including Kansas and Missouri.

“With clever humor and sparkling wit,” the SMA judges wrote, “Bunce … keeps the pace moving, turns up unexpected surprises, and keeps her audience eager for more clues to be unraveled in future installments.”

To date, Bunce has published five books, including the high fantasy Thief Errant series, and two in the Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery Series, which feature cover art by Brett Helquist, who also illustrated Lemony Snicket’s wildly popular “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

The next installment in the series, “Cold-Blooded Myrtle,” is scheduled for release in October. And Bunch says she just turned in a fourth book, “In Myrtle Peril,” scheduled for publication in 2022.

“They are the most fun books I’ve ever written,” she says, “It’s just a delight to be in that world. So, hopefully, we’ve got a ‘forever series,’ as my editor likes to call it.”